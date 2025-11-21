DU rises 58 places in QS sustainability rankings

New Delhi: The University of Delhi has recorded a remarkable rise of 58 places in the QS Sustainability Rankings 2026, securing the 241st position globally and ranking 36th in Asia. With this performance, DU has emerged among the top four institutions in India and stands out as the only major Indian university to improve its position this year, marking a significant achievement for the institution.

According to the data shared by the University of Delhi, the most notable progress was seen in the Environmental Education indicator, where DU improved dramatically from a global rank of 388 in 2025 to 53 in 2026. The university also scored an impressive 96.5 in Knowledge Exchange, highlighting its commitment to collaboration, research dissemination, and academic partnership.

One of the standout accomplishments for DU this year is securing the No. 1 position in India for Good Governance, achieving a score of 91.8. The Governance metric evaluates transparency, policy implementation, diversity, and institutional accountability areas where DU registered substantial improvement over the previous year. The QS comparison chart shows gains across several indicators, including Equality, Health & Wellbeing, and Employability & Opportunities. These improvements reflect the university’s ongoing efforts to align academic growth with sustainable development practices.

University officials hailed the achievement as a “proud moment,” saying DU’s gains in sustainability, governance and student engagement will strengthen its global profile and international collaborations.