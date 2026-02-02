DU researchers, DRDO collaborate on portable cardiac warning device

New Delhi: In a significant boost to India’s indigenous defence and healthcare research, Miranda House College of the University of Delhi has collaborated with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to develop a portable biological chip capable of warning of an impending heart attack.



The innovation, named BioFET, is designed to function in extreme environments, including sub-zero temperatures in high-altitude Himalayan regions where Indian soldiers are deployed. The chip analyses a blood serum sample to detect three crucial cardiac biomarkers associated with cardiac arrest, enabling early alerts and timely medical intervention.

The project, led by Professor Monika Tomar of Miranda House, was developed over a period of five years and represents a rare example of sustained academic–defence collaboration. According to researchers involved, the device can provide rapid results in field conditions, allowing for swift evacuation and treatment a critical factor in saving lives in remote and hostile terrains.

Unlike conventional diagnostic equipment that is often bulky, expensive, and imported, BioFET has been developed entirely in India. The indigenous design has helped reduce costs by nearly 50–60 per cent, while also cutting dependence on foreign technology aligning with the broader goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The portable BioFET chip offers early heart-attack warnings, aiding preventive healthcare for soldiers. Handed to DRDO for trials, it could expand to armed forces and civilian use, highlighting Indian universities’ role in impactful, real-world research bridging academia and national needs.