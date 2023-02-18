DU reopens registration of ‘centenary chance’ examination

New Delhi: The University of Delhi reopened the registration for the ‘centenary chance’ examination for dropout students. The university has taken the decision to let college dropouts complete their courses and the fees for the examination will be Rs 3,000 per paper. Students who have been admitted during the 2015-2016 academic sessions or before are eligible.



Candidates who are eligible can appear for a maximum of four papers in the annual mode and up to eight in the semester-wise tests. It is going to be held for theory and practical examination and not for internal assessment.

According to the notification by the university, all the concerned ex-students whether they are from a regular college, NCWEB, SOL & External Cell of the final year of Under Graduate, Post Graduate, and Professional Courses who could not complete their Degree within the span period have informed that they can register for Centenary is re-opened for 10 days and last date is February 27, 2023.