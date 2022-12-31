DU releases special spot second allocation list on official website

New Delhi: The University of Delhi has released the special spot second allocation list on Friday. Candidates are advised to check the DU UG special spot round 2 seat allocation list on the official website of the university. The colleges will process the applications on December 31. The candidates will need to pay the fee by December 31.



According to the DU UG Admission 2022 schedule, the seat allotment result has been released on the CSAS portal. Candidates can check and download their special spot round 2 admission letters by using their CUET UG application number, date of birth and captcha code.

The form number, candidate's name, college name, course, category, and subcategory have been listed on the DU special seat allocation list 2022.

The university has allotted seats to 1440 students in the second special spot round for admission to vacant undergraduate seats. The university also advised to the candidates to visit the respective college without any delays along with proper documents.

Prof. Haneet Gandhi, who is a dean of admissions, said that a total of 3,900 students had applied for admission in this round. Seats are allotted on the basis of preferences of college and course filled by the candidates. She also said that only after depositing the fees in the second special spot round, we will get to know how many seats are left vacant now.