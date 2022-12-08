DU releases second list for PG admissions

New Delhi: The University of Delhi released the postgraduate second admission list on Wednesday. The candidates who are seeking admissions can check the DU PG 2022 second admission list on the official website of the university.



The DU has declared the admission list for only a few courses such as B.Ed, MA Applied Psychology, MA Buddhist Studies, MA English, MA French, MA Geography, MA German, MA Hispanic, etc. According to the university, after the process for the second merit list is completed, the third merit list will most likely to be out on December 12 and the admission procedure for this list will complete on December 15.

Those candidates who have shortlisted in the admission list must complete the next steps of the admission process on time. They should check the important dates and complete all the steps within the deadline. The candidates can apply online and upload scanned copies of the relevant documents against the DU PG second admission list 2022 on December 8 and December 9.

The department or colleges will verify the documents that are uploaded online. They are going to approve the admission of candidates from December 8 to December 10.