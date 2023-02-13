DU releases eligibility criteria for UG admissions through CUET

New Delhi: The University of Delhi released the eligibility criteria for admission to undergraduate courses through Common University Entrance Test (CUET). The criteria will remain the same as last year. The aspirants can visit the official website of the university to check the eligibility criteria for admission to the university.



According to the university, the admissions to the Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) of the College of Art are going to be based on CUET. Also, for the upcoming academic year, post-graduate admissions at the university are also going to be conducted through CUET PG.

The DU has 91 affiliated colleges which have spread across three campuses: south campus, north campus, and off campus. In 2022, DU had received applications from nearly more than 2 lakh candidates for its undergraduate programs after the introduction of the CUET. There were roughly 70,000 undergraduate seats which were offered and there was a total of 64,915 seats students were

enrolled.

Students from all the DU affiliated colleges can apply for the scholarships and the last date to submit the application is February 15.