DU records highest exam load under NEP

New Delhi: The University of Delhi (DU) Examination Branch has recorded its largest-ever examination exercise following the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP).

According to an official statement, the university conducted semester examinations for over seven lakh students across nearly 90 colleges, including the School of Open Learning. The massive operation involved the preparation of about 15,000 question papers and the participation of over 10,000 teachers. Multiple Central Evaluation Centres were established to ensure the assessment process remained timely and transparent.

University officials said the scale of operations has expanded steadily. Data from academic years 2021-22 to 2025-26 shows a

constant rise in student participation and the total number of question papers.

The November-December 2025 session marked an unprecedented peak for the branch. The university managed 941 question papers in a single session, a sharp rise from the 228 papers handled during the same period in 2024.

“The number of students examined in one session also climbed from 69,808 to 86,000 within a year. This is

the heaviest workload ever handled by the Examination Branch in a single session,” the statement read.