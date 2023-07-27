DU ready to extend all help to students from Manipur: V-C

i: Delhi University Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh has emphasised the university’s commitment to making education accessible to all, as the varsity marked the completion of three years of the National Education Policy 2020.

Prof Singh stated this during a press conference held at the Convention Hall, Vice Regal Lodge, University of Delhi. The event marked the completion of three years of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) and provided an opportunity for the Vice Chancellor to highlight the achievements of Delhi University in implementing the policy.

DU, being the frontrunner, took the initiative to implement NEP 2020 at the undergraduate level through the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022 (UGCF) from the academic session 2022-23.

The UGCF 2022 has been designed to provide flexibility to students, promoting a multidisciplinary approach to education. It focuses on research, innovation, and skill-based learning, fostering analytical and creative thinking among students. Additionally, UGCF 2022 incorporates provisions for internships, apprenticeships, projects, and community outreach, enriching the learning experience.

The Vice-Chancellor assured that University of Delhi is ready to support students affected by the recent violence in Manipur. The university is committed to extending all possible help to these students and is open to making additional provisions, if needed.

During the press conference, Prof K Ratnabali, the Dean of Academic Affairs, shared detailed information about the implementation of NEP 2020 in the University of Delhi. She highlighted the inclusion of 675 multidisciplinary courses and 109 skill education courses under Samagra Shiksha, as well as the university’s focus on research and innovation.

Furthermore, the Vice-Chancellor mentioned that the University of Delhi is actively pursuing partnerships with foreign universities and planning joint degree programmes, broadening educational opportunities for students.

Prof Yogesh Singh shared that the teaching of 22 Indian languages at University of Delhi would be supported, based on student interest. Additionally, the Competency Enhancement Scheme (CES) was introduced by University of Delhi, allowing citizens to enroll in existing programmes to enhance their skills. The admission process for CES considers merit and age, offering opportunities for senior citizens as well.