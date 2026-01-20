DU raises fees for 2nd time within 6 months

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) has once again revised its institutional-level fees, marking the second increase within a span of six months and triggering fresh concerns over affordability for students. From the 2026–27 academic session, the university’s share of the total student fee has risen to ₹4,100, up from ₹3,500 in July 2025 an increase of over 17 per cent.

The latest revision exceeds DU’s stated policy of limiting annual fee hikes to around 10 per cent. The increase primarily stems from higher charges under key institutional heads, including the University Development Fund and facilities and services.

Revised fee structure

Under the new structure, students will pay ₹1,750 each towards the University Development Fund and facilities and services charges. In addition, ₹300 has been allocated to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Assistance Fund and another ₹300 to the Student Welfare Fund.

University data shows that institutional charges have more than doubled over the past four years. The University Development Fund has risen from ₹900 in 2022 to ₹1,750 in 2026, while facilities and services charges have jumped from ₹500 to ₹1,750 during the same period. The EWS Assistance Fund has increased threefold, from ₹100 to ₹300.

Impact on students

College principals have flagged growing concerns about the cumulative financial burden on students, particularly those from economically diverse backgrounds. In several top DU colleges, the total fee for undergraduate programmes has reportedly reached between ₹30,000 and ₹40,000 per semester, significantly higher than earlier years.

University’s response

DU officials have justified the fee revisions by citing rising operational costs, infrastructure maintenance expenses and inflationary pressures. However, no specific official statement has yet addressed why the latest hike substantially exceeds the university’s usual annual increase benchmark.

Student groups are expected to raise the issue in upcoming academic forums, as debates over access, equity and public funding of higher education continue to intensify.