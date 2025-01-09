DU professor accused of sexual harassment resigns

NEW DELHI: A professor at Delhi University’s Ramjas College, accused of sexually harassing a minor student in December, resigned following campus protests. Students from AISA, SFI, and ABVP demanded his suspension.

The protest turned violent, with claims that ABVP members attacked students, which ABVP denied. The college principal assured action against the violence and confirmed an ongoing investigation by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). AISA and SFI criticized the delay in addressing the complaint and called for the professor’s suspension, while ABVP claimed responsibility for the professor’s resignation after a six-hour protest and supported legal action.