DU principals’ body accuses govt of delaying release of funds

New Delhi: The Delhi University Principals’ Association on Thursday accused the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation of “deliberately delaying” the release of sanctioned grants to government-funded colleges, sources in the Lt Governor’s Secretariat said on Thursday.

During a meeting with Lt Governor V K Saxena on Thursday, a delegation of the association raised issues affecting government-funded colleges, including curtailment of funds, non or delayed payment of salaries to staff members and non-sanctioning of teaching and non-teaching posts.

It also sought Saxena’s intervention so that the colleges could focus on providing quality education. The delegation also raised the issue of pending medical reimbursements and other dues of employees and said salaries were being delayed by one to five months. There was no immediate reaction available from the govt.