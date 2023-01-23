DU plans to launch 2 new courses

New Delhi: The University of Delhi is planning to launch two new courses — MBA in Business Analytics and BA (Hons) in Psychology — through distance learning. The DU Academic Council is going to meet on January 25 to discuss the courses.



The MBA in Business Analytics is going to be offered as a regular program by the Faculty of Business and Commerce and the BA (Hons) Psychology course will be offered through open and distance learning (ODL) by the Faculty of Open Learning. The Faculty of Business and Commerce already offers two MBA programmes. One programme will be in international business while another one will be in human resource development.

According to the programme brochure which was submitted by the Faculty of Business and Commerce, the focus of the MBA (BA) is aimed at improving the student’s abilities in data analysis and helping them to become a competent decision maker and business leader who can contribute to nation building,

The proposal is recommending to launch the course from the forthcoming academic year. The MBA programme is going to be a two-year course and it will be divided into four semesters and consists of 112 credits. There will be 60 seats in total for the program.

The course will teach topics such as management and organizational behavior, marketing management, accounting and economics for managers, business statistics and research methods, and operations management.

The BA (Hons) Psychology course offered by the Faculty of Open Learning will require students to have at least 50 percent in their Class 12 examinations. The course will include topics such as biopsychology, and cognitive psychology, among others.