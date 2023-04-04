DU planning to give professors 5-yr extension post retirement to promote research culture

New Delhi: The Delhi University is paving the way to give professors and senior professors an extension of five years following retirement to promote research culture and re-employ research oriented academicians, a senior varsity official said on Tuesday.



At present, the retirement age of the faculty is 65 years and no extension was given to teachers. The university has prepared a set of guidelines for the re-employment of “research-oriented academicians”.

The official, however, stated that the guidelines will only apply to professors teaching at the varsity departments, centres, schools, and institutions, and are not applicable to colleges of the university.

The re-employed professors will hold the positions on a contract basis, he said.

The 14-point guidelines, prepared by a committee, will be presented during the upcoming meeting of the Executive Council (the highest decision-making body of the university) on April 10 for approval.

“The retirement age of academicians at the university is 65 years. However, the university wishes to bring provisions to give an extension of five years for professors. We are hopeful that the guidelines will be approved in the next meeting. This step will help in promoting a research culture and for the re-employment of research-oriented academicians,” the official said.

According to the guidelines, the application for the same should be submitted before the date of superannuation of the teacher. The application will be then placed before the screening committee for further

processes.

The screening committee will have a chairperson nominated by the vice chancellor. Besides the chairperson, the panel will also have chairperson of the research council; Dean of Research; Dean of the faculty concerned; Dean of Academic Affairs; Head of the Department concerned, and Joint Registrar, as members.

The re-employed professor will not hold any administrative position and the financial power will be limited to him, the guidelines stated.