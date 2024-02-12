DU PG aspirants to get helping hand

New Delhi: Aspirants eyeing admission to Delhi University’s postgraduate programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will now receive a helping hand from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) through its latest initiative — a comprehensive ‘Free Crash Course’.



Covering a spectrum of 13 subjects including Commerce, Political Science, Geography, and more, ABVP pledges to equip students with the necessary tools for success. Leveraging the expertise of research scholars and subject aficionados, the crash course will be conducted digitally, ensuring accessibility to a wide range of learners. Seeking to democratize access to education, ABVP has established a dedicated helpline — reachable at 9568323279 — along with an email address (cuetpghelpdesk@gmail.com), providing round-the-clock support to aspiring candidates.

Soumya, Secretary of ABVP’s DU Unit, affirmed the organization’s commitment to leveling the playing field: “Our longstanding tradition of offering free crash courses underscores our dedication to empowering students, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds and remote regions. This

year’s initiative aims to streamline the admission process for postgraduate courses at

Delhi University, furnishing students with invaluable resources and mentorship.”