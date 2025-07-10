DU opens CW Quota applications for med courses

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi’s Faculty of Medical Sciences (FMSC) has officially opened the portal for submission of documents under the Children/Widows of Armed Forces Personnel (CW) quota for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, and BHMS undergraduate courses for the academic session 2025-26.

In a revised notice issued on July 8, 2025, the Assistant Registrar (Medical) informed that the portal for uploading documents will remain active from July 5 to July 11, 2025. The step comes ahead of the NEET UG Counselling 2025, expected to commence soon.

“All NEET-qualified candidates applying under the 85% Delhi Quota CW category are advised to upload their entitlement or concession certificates through the university portal before the deadline,” the notice stated.

The university has also shared a format for the Educational Concession Certificate (ECC) and emphasized that certificates not in the prescribed format or issued by unauthorized authorities will not be accepted.

Additionally, a consolidated list of verified candidates will be published after scrutiny, and no further communication will be entertained for rejected or incomplete applications. The CW category includes children and widows of defense personnel, including those from paramilitary forces, who were killed, disabled, or declared missing during military operations or while on duty.

The notice clarifies that the ECC should be signed only by the authorized signatory. Any discrepancy arising due to the ECC being signed by an unauthorized authority will solely be the responsibility of the candidate. The University will not be held responsible for any such errors. KSB, PMA Cell, WARB, MHA, and other relevant bodies are responsible for issuing these certificates.