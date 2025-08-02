DU notifies modalities for multiple entry & exit under NEP framework

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi has officially notified the modalities for implementing the Multiple Entry and Exit (ME-ME) scheme in its undergraduate programmes, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022.

As per the new policy, undergraduate students will be eligible to receive formal qualifications upon exiting after completing certain levels of study, provided they have earned the required academic credits. A student exiting after the first year, having completed at least 44 credits, will be awarded an Undergraduate Certificate. After the second year, with 88 credits, they can obtain an Undergraduate Diploma. Those completing three years with 132 credits will be eligible for a Bachelor’s Degree, while completing four years with 176 credits will lead to a Bachelor’s Degree with Honours, Honours with Research, or Honours with Entrepreneurship, depending on the programme pursued.

Students exiting mid-session will receive qualifications based on earned credits and may rejoin the same programme within seven years, subject to credit validity. DU says the scheme supports NEP 2020’s goals of flexibility.