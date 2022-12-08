DU NCWEB: Spl drive cut off list out on official website

New Delhi: The Delhi University's Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) admission against special drive cut-off list has been released on Wednesday.



Students who belong to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Class (OBC) categories can apply for BA and BCom programmes on the official website of the university.

There are around 26 colleges that are affiliated with the DU are offering NCWEB admission against special drive cut-off for SC, ST and OBC candidates.

According to the university, applicants can register online against the DU NCWEB special drive for SC, ST and OBC cut-off list between December 7 and December 8 at their respective teaching centers. The Hansraj College and Miranda House has recorded highest cut-off of 69 and 67 marks in B.Com for OBC and SC candidates. The cut-off mark for ST candidates is 45 marks for all colleges.

It has been advised from the university that the colleges have to complete approvals for admission against the special drive cut-off by December 9. The last date of payment of admission fees by candidates against the special drive cut-off is December 19.

The university has already prepared the special drive cut-off for SC, ST and OBC candidate and they have also considered the availability of vacant seats in Program with NCWEB College Centre.

The candidates who have secured admission in earlier five cut-off lists along with first special cut-off are not going to be eligible to participate in the special drive for SC, ST and OBC cut-off.

The candidates who could not take admission in the cut-offs issued earlier are eligible to take admission against the special drive cut-off.

The NCWEB special drive cut off is based on Class 12 marks. The cut off includes college, course-specific scores and candidates highest four marks. The Delhi University's NCWEB cut-off for the special round will be made available online as a PDF.

The first NCWEB PG merit list is going to be released on December 12, 2022 at the official website of the university. According to schedule launched by the NCWEB, this is the last merit list.

After this cut off, the NCWEB is going to release the NCWEB PG merit list on 12 December for those who want to take admission in PG courses.