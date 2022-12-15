DU NCWEB PG admission 2022 revised dates out now

New Delhi: The Delhi University announced the updated schedule for the admission of Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board postgraduate courses in 2022. The students can check the revised schedule on the official website of the university. The first admission list for the University of Delhi was released on December 13.



The candidates who have been selected can apply for admission till December 15. Through the Non Collegiate Women's Education Board, female students were allowed to take part in some of the examinations of university without attending regular classes. Students from Delhi's National Capital Territory are only allowed to enroll as students with the board.

The verification process for the candidates who have applied against the first list has officially starts on December 14 and ends on December 16. The students can submit their fees and the window will remain open until December 16. To make the payment, the candidates have to log in to the university's official website. The second admission list for Delhi University is going to be released on the university's website on December 19.

The admission process will begin on December 20 to 21. The university will then approve the admission submitted against the second list and the fee will be paid on or before December 22. Also, the third list is going to be released on

December 24.