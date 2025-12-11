DU mulls revamp of low-demand courses

New Delhi: Delhi University is considering a major academic restructuring that could see several low-demand undergraduate programmes scrapped or redesigned, following an internal admission review that revealed widespread and persistent seat vacancies across many colleges and courses.

According to officials, the review was based on the latest CUET-based admissions cycle for 2025–26 and compared with pre-CUET trends from 2019. The analysis showed that weak student response to certain programmes is not a recent phenomenon but part of a longer pattern of uneven demand. Using a “preference-to-seat ratio” to evaluate programmes, the university found that courses with ratios below 50 were at the highest risk of discontinuation. Those between 50 and 100 may undergo seat redistribution, while programmes with ratios above 200 mostly high-demand streams have been recommended for expansion.

Among the courses flagged for poor response are OMSP (Office Management and Secretarial Practice) and multiple BA Programme combinations. Colleges have now been directed to conduct detailed reviews of under-performing courses and submit reports within a week. A South Campus principal, requesting anonymity, noted that all colleges have been advised to begin the process of phasing out courses that have consistently failed to attract applicants.

Four colleges Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bhagini Nivedita College, Swami Shraddhanand College and Zakir Husain Evening College were highlighted for low seat-fill rates and high cancellation figures. The review found that while these institutions offer a large number of BA Programme combinations, they have relatively fewer Honours courses, which may be affecting student preference.

Principals attending the meeting observed that many BA combinations have lost relevance. Some colleges introduced course pairings that students find academically unappealing, with little or no Honours options. They have now been advised to retain only meaningful combinations.

Stream-wise data revealed strong demand for commerce and several BA Honours programmes many exceeding sanctioned capacity while language courses recorded the weakest response, filling only around 81 per cent of seats. Officials said that restructuring is likely to begin next academic year to streamline admissions and improve seat utilisation across the university.