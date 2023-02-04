DU modifies assessment pattern under new structure, students protest

New Delhi: Delhi University on Friday modified the assessment pattern under the new undergraduate structure to emphasise continuous assessment and tutorials, even for the students in the first semester ending February 17.



The proposal in this regard was passed in the executive council, the highest decision-making body on Friday despite the dissent of EC members, asking how will be the assessment of the first semester students conducted “as there is hardly a fortnight left” for its conclusion.

The modification in the assessment has been objected to by several teachers and students, who have alleged that the new assessment pattern has changed the 30:70 ratio of the internal assessment and theory exam to 45:55.

Last month, the academic council passed the proposal, however, after several members raised concerns, a committee under the chairmanship of the Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani was constituted to further deliberate and decide on the matter.

According to an EC member, no changes were made to the proposal and it was presented as it is at the meeting.

The new assessment under the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022 has been planned by the National Education Policy (NEP) cell.

“In any course where one credit is attributed to ‘tutorial’, an objective assessment process has to be developed as a credit earned by a student in a course will eventually lead to its deposition in the Academic Bank of Credit of such student,” the proposal said. The activities listed for tutorials include literature review, book review, research-cum-presentation, group discussions, problem-solving exercises, innovative projects and scholastic work related to the application of conceptual understanding of the subject.