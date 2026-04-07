DU may open UG admissions in 3rd week of May

NEW DELHI: Admissions in undergraduate programmes of Delhi University are likely to start from the third week of May, shortly after the Common University Entrance Test (UG) 2026 begins, officials said on Monday.

They said the university conducts its admission process through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal, and the admission takes place in multiple phases, the first being registration.

The admission through the CSAS portal is mostly dependent on the CUET results, following which students can apply for the eligible subjects after subject mapping, they added.

According to the information from the National Testing Agency, the CUET-UG 2026 is set to tentatively take place between May 11 and 31.

DU dean of admission Haneet Gandhi told PTI, “The registration process for DU will begin once the CUET exams begin, so hopefully we will open the portal for registration around the third week of May. While details are still being confirmed, our primary focus, just like last year, will be on finishing the admission on time so classes can

begin at the earliest.”

“We will try to shorten the allocation period as much as possible. Even if one or two days are adjusted per round, that should be enough,” Gandhi added.

In recent years, university teachers have expressed major concern over delays in the admission process after DU shifted to a CUET score-based admission system. According to professors, this has caused significant disruption to the academic cycle.

Additionally, the university is working on making the CSAS portal “more student-friendly”, Gandhi said.

“We will add more prompts to help guide the students along the process, so there are lesser mistakes,” she said.

The dean of admissions further urged the students to choose their CUET paper subjects based on the subjects studied in class 12, as at least 50 per cent similarity of subjects between the two will be required for subject mapping, which is a crucial step in the DU admission through

the CSAS portal.