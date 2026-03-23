DU mandates 72-hour prior notice for protests on campus, bars participation of outsiders

New Delhi: Delhi University has mandated that details of any proposed protest or gathering on campus be submitted at least 72 hours in advance to the university authorities and local police, an official notice issued on Monday said.

The directive comes days after a one-month ban on protests imposed by the university on February 17 following a student march that turned violent on the north campus during which a female journalist was allegedly assaulted.

The notice, issued by the Office of the Proctor, is addressed to students, teachers, staff, and other stakeholders.

It said organisers must submit a signed hard copy of their application to the university proctor’s office and the concerned local police authorities, including the deputy commissioner of police and station house officer of the respective area.

Delhi University (DU) Proctor Manoj Kumar Singh said the application must include details such as organiser’s name, college or department, contact details, nature and duration of the event, logistical requirements, list of speakers, and expected number of participants.

According to the notice, these details must be submitted 72 hours before any assembly, gathering, protest, sit-in, march, procession, or similar activity on campus.

The notice also clarified that electronic communication, including posters, pamphlets, social media posts, or WhatsApp messages, will not be treated as official notice or permission.

"Organisers and participants are strictly prohibited from inviting, bringing, or permitting external individuals (i.e., persons not enrolled as students at Delhi University) to participate in or join any such activity within the campus," it added.

The notice warned that any violation would invite disciplinary action against organisers, participants, and collaborators, including rustication, expulsion, or police action.