DU likely to extend validity of two MPhil courses till 2025-26

The Delhi University is likely to table a proposal to extend the validity for two of its MPhil courses in Clinical Psychology and Psychiatric Social Work till the academic session in 2025-26, in partial relaxation to the UGC’s notification to discontinue MPhil courses as per the recommendations of NEP 2020.

The proposal is likely to be placed before the varsity’s Executive Council for consideration in a meeting slated for March 8.

According to the agenda for the meeting, the varsity last year had written to the University Grants Commission (UGC) for resumption of MPhil at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) as an interim arrangement in the interest of students and patient care till necessary final decision is taken by the Rehabilitation Council of India. The university took the initiative after the dean of the university’s Faculty of Medical Science expressed apprehension over the matter.

“Taking cognisance of the apprehensions made by the Dean, Faculty of medical Science, vide its letter dated 11.08.2023 followed by another dated 06.10.2023 addressed to the Secretary, UGC, New Delhi sought the direction of the Commission for resumption of M.Phil.(Clinical Psychology) Course at IHBAS,” the agenda document read.

Following the varsity’s request, the UGC in a public notice dated January 30 decided to extend the validity of M.Phil. in Clinical Psychology and M.Phil in Psychiatric Social Work till 2025-26, only in partial modification to UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations, 2022 notified in December 2022.

The decision was taken “considering the vital role played by clinical psychologists and psychiatric social workers in delivering mental health services,” the notification read.

The Academic Council and the Executive Council of the University, in a resolution in 2021, had decided to discontinue MPhil programmes from the academic year 2022-24 keeping in line with the National Education Policy 2020.