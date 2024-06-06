DU leads India’s Central Universities in QS rankings

NEW DELHI: Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Wednesday congratulated students and teachers, attributing the varsity’s improved performance in the QS Rankings 2025 to them.

Securing the top position among central universities in India, DU leaped to the seventh spot this year, compared to last year’s ninth position in the nationwide rankings.

Reflecting on this achievement, Singh emphasised that among India’s top 10 institutions, DU displayed the most significant progress, advancing by 79 ranks in the global list.

Congratulating the students and teachers, the VC said, “DU is constantly moving forward due to the faculty members and students of the university and their important contribution to the academic environment and nation building.”

The University of Delhi ranked 328th in the QS World University Rankings 2025, improving from its 2023 ranking of 407.

Notably, the university excelled in various indicators, ranking among the top 22 per cent universities globally.

Out of nine indicators, DU featured prominently among 270 institutions in four categories globally: 44th in Employment Outcomes, 220th in Sustainability, 225th in Academic Reputation, and 269th in Employer Reputation.

Among India’s institutions, DU topped in the ‘Employment Outcomes and Sustainability’ category, ranked third in International Research Network, fifth in Academic Reputation and eighth in Employer Reputation.