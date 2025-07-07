DU launches course on Sikh Martyrdom

New Delhi: Delhi University’s decision to introduce a new undergraduate course titled “Sikh Martyrdom in Indian History (c.1500–1765)” has been welcomed by Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who called it a “civilisational tribute” to the sacrifices of Sikh Gurus, particularly Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

The course has been approved in the run-up to the 350th Shaheedi Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru who laid down his life in defence of religious freedom. “This is more than just a course. It honours the legacy of our Gurus and reconnects today’s generation with our cultural roots,” Sirsa said.

The minister had earlier convened a consultation with Sikh leaders and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), where the demand for such academic recognition was strongly raised.

The course will explore Sikh identity, resistance, and leadership, and will include research, field visits, and multimedia engagement. Sirsa thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to mainstream Sikh history, stating, “From Veer Bal Diwas to this academic milestone, the Sikh narrative is finally being recognised nationally.” He urged universities across India to

follow DU’s example.