DU launches ‘Clean Election’ drive

New Delhi: As the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections 2025 draw near, the university administration has introduced a firm “zero tolerance” directive to prevent defacement of campus property during the election season. The policy falls under the broader initiative titled “Green Election, Clean Election”, aimed at promoting environmentally responsible and law-abiding campaign practices across DU’s North and South campuses.

The decision was finalised during a high-level meeting held earlier this week, chaired by the Chief Election Officer and attended by members of the Proctorial Board, SHO of Maurice Nagar Police Station, and key student representatives. The committee collectively agreed on a comprehensive code of conduct to curb visual pollution, which has been a recurring concern during past elections.

In a formal statement, the DU Election Committee confirmed that strict action would be taken against any form of graffiti, unauthorised poster installations, or banner hoardings on campus premises, walls, metro pillars, flyovers, and other public structures. Candidates have been instructed to use only hand-made posters within designated areas and to remain within campaign spending limits.

To further enforce discipline, the university announced that any campaign vehicle found operating without proper documentation such as registration or university clearance will be impounded immediately. Candidates intending to use vehicles for canvassing must now secure a special entry permit from university authorities, ensuring closer scrutiny and accountability.

Taking inspiration from student feedback, the Election Committee is also exploring the idea of creating a designated “Wall of Democracy” in every college, where authorised campaign material can be displayed. The proposal, well-received by the panel, is expected to be implemented across constituent colleges, subject to administrative approval. University officials say the move is a response to growing concern among students and faculty over the deterioration of the campus environment during election cycles. The administration hopes that these guidelines will not only restore aesthetic integrity to the university’s surroundings but also promote fair and sustainable electoral practices.

DU seeks to set a national example for conducting student elections responsibly, sustainably.