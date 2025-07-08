DU kicks off Phase II of admissions today

NEW DELHI: Delhi University’s Phase II of the undergraduate admission process begins today, as the university opens its preference-filling window for candidates who cleared the CUET-UG 2025. Students can now log in to the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal and submit their college and programme preferences until July 14.

This marks a crucial step in the admission process for over 71,000 seats offered across 69 colleges and departments, covering 79 undergraduate programmes and 186 BA combinations. A correction window for Phase I details is currently active and will remain open until July 11, allowing students to make changes in their submitted information.

On July 15, the university will release simulated ranks to give applicants an idea of their probable standing. The first allocation list will be published on July 19, with document verification and approval taking place from July 19 to 22. A list of vacant seats will be shared on July 24, followed by the second round of allocations on July 28. Further rounds may be conducted depending on seat availability.

The academic session is set to begin from August 1, nearly a month earlier than last year, when classes had started on August 29.

Meanwhile, the university has released the tentative schedule and list of centres for the ECA quota trials, which are likely to begin from July 18. Trials for Dance and Divinity will be conducted at Mata Sundri College for Women, expected to continue for about a week excluding Sundays. Debate will be held at Ramjas College during the same period, while Theatre trials are scheduled at Miranda House, also starting July 18.

Music and Yoga trials will be conducted at Bharati College starting July 18 and July 21, respectively. Digital Media trials are scheduled at Maharaja Agrasen College from July 21 for about 3–4 days. Similarly, Fine Arts trials will take place at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College beginning July 21.

Creative Writing trials are slated for July 21 at Hansraj College, while Quiz is scheduled to be held at Daulat Ram College on July 22. For Music Instrumental categories, trials will be hosted by Sri Aurobindo College from July 21. Notably, NCC and NSS do not

require physical trials.