DU issues advisory to curb campus defacement

New Delhi: In a move to uphold campus decorum during the 2025-26 academic year, the University of Delhi has issued a comprehensive advisory aimed at preventing defacement of University and College properties during student body elections. The advisory, released by the Office of the Proctor, outlines stringent guidelines focusing on sensitising students and enforcing accountability

for acts of vandalism.As per the directive, all colleges and institutes must conduct orientation sessions emphasising the sanctity of public property and the code of conduct during elections. Additionally, video documentation of these sessions will be mandatory, with records to be uploaded on official portals.

Designated “Walls of Democracy” will be earmarked exclusively for election-related posters and banners. Defacement of any other college property will invite strict penalties, including fines up to ₹25,000, suspension, or even expulsion. An anti-defacement committee will be constituted in every institution, functioning throughout the academic year.

The advisory promotes digital campaigning, penalises poster defacement, and bans loudspeakers post-results to ensure clean, responsible student elections at DU.