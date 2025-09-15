DU invites faculty proposals for 2025–26 Research Programme

New Delhi: The Institution of Eminence (IoE), University of Delhi, has invited short-term research proposals from its faculty members for the Faculty Research Programme (FRP) 2025–2026, reinforcing the university’s commitment to advancing intellectual inquiry and innovation. The call, announced on September 11, 2025, seeks to support projects across disciplines, with emphasis on interdisciplinary collaboration.

Faculty members are eligible to submit proposals either individually or in collaboration with one co-investigator from within or outside the university system, including DU colleges. The financial assistance varies by faculty: up to ₹6 lakh for experimental sciences, ₹5 lakh for theoretical sciences and technology, ₹4 lakh for social sciences and management, and ₹3 lakh for humanities and law. The funding amount will depend on the quality of the proposed research and the applicant’s publication record over the past three years.

Screening will be based on cumulative impact factor or the number of publications, with minimum thresholds set for each discipline. For instance, experimental sciences require at least seven publications or an impact factor of 15, while humanities require four publications or an impact factor of six. Only original research articles indexed in SCOPUS, SCIE, SSCI, or AHCI will be considered.

The scheme mandates clear objectives, deliverables, and judicious budget utilisation, excluding expenses on non-essential items. Faculty can include field visits, manpower, and limited travel related to research. The last date for submission of proposals is September 22, 2025.

The initiative underlines DU’s determination to strengthen its research ecosystem, encouraging faculty to contribute to knowledge creation with both academic rigor and societal relevance.