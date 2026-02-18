DU imposes month-long ban on protests

NEW DELHI: Delhi University has imposed a month-long ban on protests, public meetings, processions and demonstrations across its campus, citing concerns over law and order, traffic disruption and safety. The directive, which came into effect immediately, prohibits the assembly of five or more persons, slogan-shouting, and the carrying of any material deemed hazardous within university premises.



The order follows recent clashes between student groups over the Equity Guidelines 2026 issued by the University Grants Commission. The guidelines, aimed at addressing equity and inclusion in higher education institutions, have triggered sharp divisions among student organisations. The matter is currently under judicial consideration, with the Supreme Court of India having stayed the implementation of the regulations.

In an official communication, the university administration said the temporary restrictions were necessary to “maintain peace and tranquility” on campus. Authorities noted that previous protests had escalated into confrontations, leading to disruptions in traffic movement and disturbances to public order in and around the North Campus area. The order also bars rallies, dharnas and processions, stating that such gatherings have, in the past, posed safety risks.

University officials said the preventive order ensures academic continuity and safety, with a review after a month. However, sections of faculty and students termed it a “blanket clampdown” on dissent, as divisions persist over the UGC guidelines and protest ban.