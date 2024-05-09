DU holds Viksit Bharat Run amid objections

New Delhi: The Delhi University on Wednesday held a “Run for Viksit Bharat” with its vice chancellor Yogesh Singh appealing to the students to vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

The event was held amid many teachers’ bodies, including those affiliated with the Congress and the AAP, and the two parties objecting to it, claiming it violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) as the “Run for Viksit Bharat” bats for the ruling BJP at the Centre.

The Viksit Bharat programme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a developed nation by 2047. “To strengthen democracy, all students must vote and motivate 10 more people to cast their vote. We all want Bharat to move forward and become better. Therefore, we must contribute our bit in achieving that,” Singh said during the event.

“This work of yours will strengthen democracy and many good things will happen in the country in the next 25 years. Only when you people do good, it will be good for the country,” he added.

Singh said, “This country belongs to us. It is up to us to make it better and contribute our bit. The students should find their role in making Bharat Viksit by 2047. The country needs you all very much.”

Over 5,000 students from various colleges and departments of the Delhi University participated in the run, which was attended by influential figures like badminton player Saina Nehwal and film actor Rajkumar Rao as special guests.

The Congress’ Delhi unit on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against the event, saying it breached the poll code and rules. The MCC came into force with the EC announcing the schedule of the polls on March 16.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj had also objected to the event and had asked the EC to take action.

The vice-chancellor’s office is yet to respond to the claims of the teachers’ bodies and political parties. The teachers’ bodies had written to the vice-chancellor as well as the EC against holding of the event and demanded that it be cancelled.