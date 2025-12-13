DU hall to be renamed ‘Vande Mataram’

New Delhi: The University of Delhi’s Executive Council on Friday unanimously decided to rename a major hall following its renovation as the “Vande Mataram Hall” and also approved the establishment of a Centre for Odia Studies, among its key decisions.

According to a statement, in the meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, the Executive Council (EC) agreed that the convention hall in the Arts Faculty will now be known as “Vande Mataram Hall” after renovation.

In his opening address, the VC confirmed a high-profile guest for the upcoming academic year. “The Vice President of India, C P Radhakrishnan, will be the chief guest at the 102nd convocation of DU, to be held on February 28, 2026,” Singh said.

The EC also approved the establishment of a Centre for Odia Studies in the Faculty of Arts. Singh said, “It will expand the scope of discussion on Odia language, literature, culture, civilisation and customs from the perspectives of future generations and today, thereby enhancing the understanding of this field of knowledge.”

Further, the council proposed using 3.7 acres of vacant land in the Dhaka Complex, currently unused by other institutions, to construct a new girls’ hostel and enhance student security and accommodation, the statement said.

A revised budget estimate of Rs 1,312.33 crore for 2025-26 was approved in the meeting, and a new budget of Rs 1,651.42 crore for the financial year 2026-27 was set, according to the statement. Further, a separate proposal to construct a Rs 3.2-million broadcasting studio near the Vice Regal Lodge Building was also passed.

These decisions come amidst the university’s ongoing Rs 2,000-crore construction and renovation programme, which, the VC said, is

“expected to be completed in the near future”.