DU & Google Cloud join hands for AI, cloud training

New Delhi: In a landmark initiative aimed at shaping India’s future workforce, the University of Delhi (DU) has entered into a multi-year collaboration with Google Cloud to equip students with cutting-edge skills in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics, and digital literacy.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed on Thursday in the presence of senior officials from both institutions.

Speaking at the signing, Professor Balram Pani, Dean of Colleges, said the partnership would benefit both DU and Google, while empowering students with industry-ready skills. DU Registrar Dr. Vikas Gupta observed that the programme aligns closely with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, enabling the university to introduce advanced, future-oriented courses.

Delhi University’s partnership with Google will introduce specialised curricula, labs, certifications, and AI tools like NotebookLM, alongside hackathons, mentorship, and faculty training, aiming to boost innovation, employability, and transform higher education across the

capital and beyond.