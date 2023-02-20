DU gears up to prevent ‘hooliganism’ during Holi

New Delhi: Holding meetings with Delhi Police personnel operationalising a joint control room and asking colleges to constitute committees are among the preventive steps taken by the Delhi University to avoid any “untoward incident” during the Holi festival and “strengthen a feeling of security” among students, especially girls.



Holi will be celebrated on March 8. Like every year, the university is cautious and is taking preventive measures to ensure safety and security on the campus.

“The University is to gear itself to curb any menace of hooliganism in the name of Holi and to avoid any untoward incident during the festival on the university campus and in its colleges,” Delhi University Proctor Rajni Abbi said in a circular to all colleges.

The Delhi University has asked its constituent colleges to form committees to avoid any “untoward incident” during the festival and “strengthen a feeling of security” among students, especially girls.

The notice has been issued by Abbi to combat “hooliganism” in the name of Holi.

The proctor said anyone found to be indulging in such acts of indiscipline and causing harassment would be subjected to strict disciplinary action.