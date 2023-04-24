DU faculty of technology to soon start academic session for students

New Delhi: Delhi University’s faculty is going to start an upcoming academic session. DU’s statutory body has cleared the setting up of three engineering courses — BTech in computer science, electronics and communication, and electrical engineering in 2021. However, due to pending approvals on manpower, funds, and other aspects, the university didn’t start the programmes.



Vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh said that the Central government has sanctioned both teaching and non-teaching positions.

The government also approved the posts and around 72 teaching posts and 48 non-teaching posts have been sanctioned by the Centre. The university also got approval from University Grant Commission as well.

The university is going to start admission to its three programmes in the upcoming academic session. He also added that such sanctions on posts have come after nearly two decades.

The university will take admission of students to the three programmes on the basis of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains. There are going to be around 120 students in every engineering branch and it is going to be divided into two sections.

The university is in the process of introducing several new programmes but the faculty of technology is a priority. The building plans, layout structure, and location for the new building have also been approved.

The university is waiting for financial assistance from the HEFA (Higher Education Funding Agency) and is hopeful that a number of things are going to materialise by May. Yogesh Singh also said that the university is planning to launch a five-year LLB programme and are going to construct law campuses at Surajmal Vihar and Dwarka in the future.