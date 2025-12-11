DU extends scholarship deadline for 2025–26

New Delhi: Delhi University has extended the application deadline for its various scholarships for the academic year 2025–26, offering undergraduate and postgraduate students a fresh opportunity to apply for financial assistance. Earlier slated to close on November 30, 2025, the application window has now been extended until December 22, allowing more students to submit their forms.

According to DU officials, the university provides a diverse range of scholarships each year to support meritorious, economically weaker, and special-category students enrolled in UG and PG courses. This year, the university has listed 18 scholarships for undergraduate students and 3 major scholarships for postgraduate candidates, covering book grants, memorial endowments, and awards instituted by associations and donors linked to the university.

For undergraduate students, the list includes notable grants such as the Dr. V.K.R.V. Rao Endowment Book Grant, the Shri Prem Prakash Award, the DU & College Employees Union Book Grant, and the Sardar Kartar Singh Grover Memorial Book Grant. Scholarships like the Ganga Sant Book Grant, Pooran Chand Khanna Book Grant, and the Delhi University Women’s Association Book Grant also feature prominently. Several endowment grants such as the Kesra Bai Luthra Book Grant and Professor Jessie Luthra & Kesra Bai Luthra Book Grant aim to support students from under-resourced backgrounds. Additionally, special provisions like the Shri Moti Lal Koel Aima Memorial Book Grant and Shri Ram Lubhaya Book Grant cater specifically to visually impaired students.

For PG students, a smaller yet significant set of scholarships is available, designed to recognise academic excellence and economic need.

DU has urged students to carefully review eligibility criteria, required documents, and terms listed on the university’s official website before applying. With the deadline approaching on December 22, the extension is expected to benefit thousands of students seeking financial support for the upcoming academic session.

This move, university officials say, aligns with DU’s continued efforts to promote inclusive education and ensure that financial constraints do not deter deserving students from pursuing higher studies.