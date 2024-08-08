DU extends deadline for programme choices

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University has extended the last date for filling the programme preferences and college combination for its 2024-25 undergraduate admissions till Friday, an official statement said.

The choice filling phase of the Common Seat Allotment System-UG Phase-II has been extended till 11.59 pm on August 9, it said.

The preferences saved by the candidates in this phase will determine the allocation and admission of the candidates. It is advised to choose maximum number of preferences in which a candidate is willing to take admission to increase the probability of getting the programme, the statement said.

After the Phase-II deadline, no changes to selected programs or colleges will be permitted. Preferences must be saved by Friday; they will be auto-submitted and locked for allocations.

Trials for Performance-based Programs, including B.A.(H) Music and Fine Arts, are expected to start on August 12. Allocations for these programs and supernumerary quotas will begin in the

third round.