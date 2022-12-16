DU extends application deadline for admissions to PG courses

New Delhi: The Delhi University extended the application deadline for admissions to postgraduate courses. Candidates can now apply online for admission to the postgraduate courses against the third list till December 16.



The department or colleges need to verify and approve the admission of candidates by December 17. Candidates also need to pay the fee against the third merit list till December 18.

The third admission list is available on the official website of the university. DU has released the admission list of most of the courses which include the MA in Applied Psychology, MA in Economics, MA in Geography, MA in Hindi, MA in History, MA Linguistics, MA in Psychology, MA in Social Work, MA Urdu, MSc Mathematics, MCA, MSc Chemistry, MSc Geology, M.Sc Informatics, M.Sc Mathematics, Master of Operational Research, PG Diploma in Cyber Security and Law and others.

The university has already released the postgraduate second admission list on December 7. Candidates were required to apply online and upload their important documents against the second admission list from December 8 to December 9.

The university will release any further merit lists if seats remain vacant in departments and colleges after the admission process of the third merit list is concluded.