DU engineering student held for laptop theft

New Delhi: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested an engineering student of DU for a theft case.

The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Ranjit Nagar Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Amritanshu Tiwari (22) resident of West Bengal.

According to the police, the arrest follows the registration of an E-FIR on May 5 at The Ranjit Nagar Police Station in Central District, under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), related to the theft of an Asus Vivobook.

Based on credible intelligence received by ASI Sandeep Tyagi, the accused, identified as Amritanshu Tiwari, was found to be living in the Gur Mandi area of Rajpura, Delhi.

A team comprising ASI Sandeep Tyagi, Head Constables Bhupender, Akshay, and Sachin Tomar was swiftly deployed. The operation was led by Inspector Sandeep Singh and supervised by ACP Ramesh Lamba of the Cyber Cell. The team, acting on the information and accompanied by a secret informer, reached the suspect’s location using private vehicles.

Tiwari was apprehended on the spot, and an Asus Vivobook laptop matching the description in the FIR was recovered from his possession.

Upon initial questioning, the accused failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the laptop’s ownership.

During sustained interrogation, Tiwari confessed to being a third-year engineering student at Delhi University and admitted to stealing laptops to support his drug addiction.

He revealed a pattern of targeting libraries, including an unreported theft in Mukherjee Nagar. This arrest not only helped recover the stolen laptop but also shed light on a potential trend of library-based thefts. The accused has been formally arrested, and further investigation is ongoing to trace other possible victims and stolen items.

Police are also exploring whether Tiwari acted alone or is linked to a larger network of similar thefts.