DU Court’s annual meet: Financial outlook, achievements, future plans

New Delhi: The 91st annual meeting of the Delhi University Court convened on Thursday with Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh presiding.



The gathering shed light on the year’s achievements, revealing that a total of 4,556 academic appointments had been completed thus far. However, due to the impending Lok Sabha elections, the appointment process has been temporarily halted, awaiting the removal of the Model

Code of Conduct. Prof. Singh assured that the process would resume promptly once the situation permits.

In the meeting, the DU Registrar validated the minutes of the 90th annual session held on March 29, 2023, and presented an action report accordingly. Additionally, the Treasurer outlined the financial estimates for the fiscal years 2023-24 and 2024-25, as sanctioned by the Executive Council.

Prof. Singh emphasised the importance of the university’s forthcoming 100th annual report, urging all stakeholders to conduct thorough review. He highlighted various activities undertaken throughout the year, noting the vigor of the institution through numerous statutory meetings. Moreover, he underscored the university’s rise in global rankings, securing the top position in India and ranking 220th globally in the QS World University Rankings (Sustainability 2024), with an impressive overall score of 73.4. Insights into admissions revealed that during the academic session 2023-24, 69,622 students enrolled in PG courses, while 11,174 students pursued UG courses.

Despite allegations of severe infrastructural problems and budgetary cuts, the Vice Chancellor assured the university community of sufficient financial resources. He disclosed specific funding details, including an allocation of Rs 778.39 crore under GIA for 2023-24, along with Rs 32.83 crore earmarked for infrastructure development under EWS. Highlighting the Finance Ministry’s endorsement of Rs 938.33 crore from HEFA for 7 projects, the university’s application for approval of two projects worth Rs 261.33

crore was also disclosed. Furthermore, he mentioned that Rs 231.55 crore had been generated from student fees. Furthermore, Union Women and Child Development

Minister Smriti Irani’s approval of Rs 272 crore under the Nirbhaya Fund for constructing 1000-bed residential facilities for female students pursuing higher education was acknowledged.