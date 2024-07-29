‘DU converts OBC 2nd tranche positions into guest lecturers’

NEW DELHI: Delhi University SC/ST/OBC Teacher’s Forum has flagged concerns over colleges affiliated with DU not preparing roster for Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota second tranche positions; alleging conversion of these positions into guest lecturers role after they failed to advertise permanent positions for OBC Second Tranche vacancies, which are mandated to be filled after admissions under the Ministry of Education/UGC guidelines.



Together with the Forum of Academics for Social Justice, Professor K.P. Singh, Chairman, SC/ST/OBC Teacher’s Forum wrote a letter addressed to DU Vice-Chancellor on Sunday demanding the university to issue a circular to college principals regarding the appointment of OBC quota Second Tranche positions and strict instructions to fill these positions from OBC. He also demanded the uploading of roster registers of teachers, employees, and students on the website.

“Colleges affiliated with DU are converting OBC quota Second Tranche positions into guest lecturer roles,” he stated. He pointed out that certain colleges have not advertised permanent assistant professor positions for the OBC quota Second Tranche. Instead, they are filling these positions through guest lecturers, despite the fact that these positions were supposed to be filled by OBC quota candidates in two instalments after admissions were given to students by the Education Ministry/UGC in DU. He added, “When these positions are given by the central government under the OBC quota Second Tranche, then why are these positions being converted from permanent/ad hoc teachers to guest lecturers?”

While the reservation policy of the central government applies to guest lecturer positions, some colleges are alleged to be neglecting this rule. As per the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) rules, reservations are also applicable for vacant positions for more than 45 days. The Teacher’s Forum highlights an issue where some colleges have advertised guest lecturer positions with one reserved for SC and the other unreserved, while both should be reserved for SC under the quota system (SC-15%, ST-7.5%, OBC-27%, PwD-5%). Hansraj Suman, Chairman of the Forum of Academics for Social Justice, urges adherence to central government reservation rules for social justice.