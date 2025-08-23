DU confirms admission of 68,000+ students

NEW DELHI: Delhi University (DU) on Friday said that admissions of 68,116 students have been confirmed so far for its undergraduate courses, following the conclusion of the second round of upgradation.

According to university data, 17,595 applicants had applied for an upgrade in the second round. Of them, 7,685 secured an upgrade in their choice of programme or college, while 46,257 candidates chose to freeze their seats.

In addition, 2,808 allocations have been made under performance-based and supernumerary categories.

Candidates must confirm seats by August 23, with colleges verifying the same day. Fees are due August 24. Vacancies release August 25; Spot Round applications close August 27, allocations for the round on August 28.