DU confirms 71,366 UG admissions in second round; third list on Aug 5

New Delhi: The Delhi University on Friday confirmed 71,366 undergraduate admissions by 6 pm under the second round of seat allocations for the 2025-26 academic session and also announced the schedule for the third round and mid-entry window under its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG).

According to the Delhi University (DU), 136 orphans and 942 single girl children are among those admitted so far, as the varsity continues to implement its inclusive admission policies.

A total of 31,046 students have chosen to freeze their allotted seats, while 36,663 have opted for an upgrade.

The university has extended the deadline for payment of fees under the second round until 11:59 pm on August 1.

As per the data shared by the DU, the second round saw 24,843 fresh allocations and 27,314 upgrades — reflecting a significant reshuffling following the first list.

These came after 43,741 candidates had sought upgradation after round 1, which had offered 93,166 seats against 71,624 available UG seats across 69 colleges and 79 programmes. A total of 62,565 candidates had confirmed admission in the first round.

The admissions are being conducted based on CUET-UG scores along with category reservations, programme-specific eligibility and candidate preferences.

The university also released the detailed schedule for the third round of CSAS-UG admissions, which begins with the Upgrade and Preference Reorder Window from 5 pm on Saturday (August 2) till 4:59 pm on Sunday (August 3).

The third list of allocations will be released at 5 pm on Tuesday (August 5) followed by verification and approval of applications by colleges from August 5 to 6. The last date for fees payment under this round is August 7.

The mid-entry window will remain open from 5 pm on August 8 to 4:59 pm on August 10, allowing candidates who missed previous phases or were rejected earlier to participate.

Delhi University will charge a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000 for mid-entry from August 8–10. Vacant seat data will be released on August 8. The third list for performance-based and Ward Quota courses will be out on August 13. Classes have already begun for first and fourth-year students.