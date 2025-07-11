DU committee advises withdrawal of staff review under the CCS Rules

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi’s plan to conduct a periodic review of its employees under Rule 56(j) of the Central Civil Services (CCS) Fundamental Rules appears headed for reversal, with the review committee recommending that the policy does not apply to the university and should be withdrawn from the Executive Council’s agenda.

The panel, formed following an Executive Council resolution on May 23, held its second meeting on Wednesday, July 10. The meeting comes amid growing opposition from faculty members, who question the application of central government employment rules to DU. Mithuraaj Dhusiya, an elected member of the Executive Council confirmed the outcome of the meeting. “The committee in today’s meeting has recommended that this periodic review does not apply to Delhi University and should not be adopted by the institution. It needs to be withdrawn from the EC agenda,” he said.

Reacting to the development, Dhusiya added, “We will fight in the EC to ensure that this committee’s report is implemented in both letter and spirit and the periodic review is withdrawn from the agenda of the EC meeting.”

He had earlier submitted a note of concern to the committee, stating: “It is pertinent to mention here that the University of Delhi has refused to adopt pro-employee notifications of the Central Government, including the revised NPS (New Pension Scheme) 2021. The inordinate haste by the University administration to adopt the DoPT notification without the required approval of the Ministry of Education and the UGC exposes its anti-employee character and suggests its malafide intention to create an atmosphere of fear and intimidation for the University employees.”

The committee’s report will be tabled and discussed at the upcoming Executive Council meeting scheduled for July 12.