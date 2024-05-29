DU commences admissions for upcoming academic session

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi (DU) unveiled its Undergraduate (UG) admission policy for the academic session 2024-25, marking the commencement of the first phase of undergraduate admissions.



During a press conference held on Tuesday, May 28, DU Registrar Vikas Gupta announced the launch of the UG admission portal, “Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)”, alongside the release of the admission policy for School of Open Learning (SOL) and NCWEB.

In a significant move, Gupta highlighted that starting from the new academic session, DU will reserve one seat for single girl child in each class of all colleges and departments under the supernumerary quota. This decision follows last year’s pioneering initiative by DU to reserve seats for orphan students.

Dean of Colleges Prof Balram Pani formally launched the CSAS portal, emphasising DU’s commitment to streamlining the admission process. The event also saw the release of a Bulletin of Information. Notable figures including Director of South Campus, Prof Prakash Singh, Director of SOL, Prof Payal Mago, and Dean Admission Prof Haneet Gandhi graced the occasion.

Registrar Vikas Gupta outlined the admission process, revealing that admission to 79 programs out of approximately 71,000 seats in undergraduate programs will be based on CUET scores.

He further detailed the availability of 183 combinations in BA programs across 69 colleges/departments.

The second phase of CSAS will commence after the declaration of CUET results. Meanwhile, admission processes for SOL and NCWEB are scheduled to begin on June 3 and May 28, respectively. Dean Admission Prof Haneet Gandhi provided detailed insights into the UG admission and CSAS, while Director of SOL, Prof Payal Mago, presented information about SOL through a presentation.

The University of Delhi offers 79 Undergraduate Programs and 183 B.A. Program combinations across 69 colleges. Admission is based on the merit score obtained from the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). The CSAS registration process comprises two phases. In the initial phase, candidates input personal details and academic scores, with the CUET(UG)-2024 Application Number being mandatory for CSAS(UG)-2024 application.

Subsequently, they provide academic details, select supernumerary categories, and pay registration fees.

The second phase begins after CUET results, where candidates complete Preference-Filling, selecting preferred Programs + College combinations based on subject mapping and eligibility.

DU offers 26 Games/Sports and 14 Extra Curricular Activities under supernumerary quotas, with provisions for ECA, Sports, and other quotas for optimal seat allocation.