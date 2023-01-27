DU colleges: Sisodia calls for absorption of ad-hoc teachers

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written a letter to the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University, professor Yogesh Singh, expressing concern over the displacement of around 70 per cent of ad-hoc and temporary teachers during the ongoing interviews for Assistant Professors in different colleges of the University.



He has emphasised the need to absorb ad-hoc teachers in permanent recruitment, as many of them have been teaching in Delhi University colleges for decades and possess the necessary experience to deal with students from diverse backgrounds.

In his letter, Sisodia wrote, “The ongoing interviews for Assistant Professors in different colleges of the University of Delhi have been catastrophic as the displacements of around seventy percent ad-hoc and temporary teachers have been reported. These teachers have been contributing to the corporate life of the colleges and the loss of experienced teachers will adversely affect the teaching and learning in the colleges.”

He added, “We believe that ad-hoc teachers should be absorbed in permanent recruitment. Many of these teachers have been teaching in Delhi University colleges for decades. They understand the challenges of an institution like Delhi University, of how to deal with students coming from different parts of the country, with diverse linguistic backgrounds and

academic experiences. The experience of teaching in a classroom cannot be replaced. Therefore, it is important to continue these teachers in Delhi University.”

He concluded, “Hence, we request you to facilitate the absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers in these colleges in which our GBs shall extend their cooperation for this.”

More than 4,500 teachers work as ad hocs in colleges and departments of DU.