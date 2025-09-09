DU colleges shine in NIRF 2025 rankings

NEW DELHI: Delhi University has reaffirmed its academic pre-eminence in the NIRF 2025 rankings, with its leading colleges once again securing top positions. Miranda House retained the number one spot in the college category, while Lady Shri Ram College for Women and St Stephen’s College also featured prominently, underscoring DU’s standing as a premier centre of higher learning.

Experts credit this success to the university’s emphasis on undergraduate research, experiential learning, and community engagement. Students are encouraged to join faculty-led projects, fieldwork, and interdisciplinary studies, fostering critical inquiry and creativity. Colleges have also strengthened mentoring, digital infrastructure, and career guidance, while promoting skill-based courses and entrepreneurship. The results reflect the impact of NEP 2020 reforms, highlighting inclusivity, curriculum flexibility, and multi-disciplinary learning at DU.