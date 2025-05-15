DU college asks staff and students to follow V-C’s X handle; pulls notice later

New Delhi: Delhi University’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh College urged its students and staffers to follow the official X handle of Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh and share his posts expressing solidarity with the armed forces but withdrew the notice later in the face of criticism.

The college’s Principal Arun Kumar Attree explained the notice was issued to boost the morale of the armed forces and “has nothing to do” with the vice-chancellor. But it was withdrawn as some people had “misinterpreted the good intentions”, the college principal stated. The now-withdrawn notice, dated May 12, had said, “All teachers, staff members and students of the

college are hereby requested to follow Vice-Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh’s official Twitter (now X) account.”

It stated that members of the college community are “encouraged to retweet the posts shared through the platform” as a gesture of support and gratitude towards the country’s defence forces. “By amplifying these messages, we not only raise awareness about their courage and sacrifices but also contribute to building a strong sense of national pride and unity within our community,” stated the notice that bore the signature of the college principal.

The notice, which was uploaded on the official website of the college, is no longer there.

Explaining the developments, Principal Attree said, “The notice was issued under the Nation First Campaign of the UGC to boost the morale of our armed forces. The notice had nothing to do with DU VC Yogesh Singh. The notice has been withdrawn by the college administration as some people misinterpreted the good intentions.”