DU clears Medical Genetics dept at MAMC

New Delhi: Delhi’s public healthcare system received a major boost with the University of Delhi granting academic and regulatory approval for the establishment of a Department of Medical Genetics at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) and Associated Lok Nayak Hospital. The approval includes two DM (Medical Genetics) super-specialty seats, significantly strengthening advanced and precision healthcare services

in the national capital.

Announcing the development, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the move marks a decisive step towards preventive and personalised medicine. “This is a major step towards precision and preventive healthcare in Delhi. Genetic science will help us detect diseases early and treat them better. Our goal is to provide world-class care for every citizen through public hospitals,” he said.

The newly established department will focus on diagnosing and treating genetic disorders across all age groups, from fetal and neonatal stages to adulthood and geriatric care, with a special emphasis on paediatric and rare diseases. It will introduce cutting-edge interventions such as gene therapy, antisense oligonucleotide therapy, fetal interventions, and advanced genetic diagnostics within the public healthcare framework.

Officials said the department will work in close coordination with Fetal Medicine, Pediatrics, Internal Medicine and Oncology, enabling rapid advances in cancer genetics and precision oncology, where genetic markers guide prognosis and personalised treatment strategies. The DM programme places MAMC and Lok Nayak Hospital among select government institutes offering super-specialty training in

medical genetics.