DU begins two-week cleanliness campaign

NEW DELHI: In a bid to promote cleanliness and environmental responsibility, the University of Delhi has initiated a two-week Swachhta Pakhwada Abhiyan, commencing from August 1 to August 15, 2025, across its North and South Campuses. The university has directed all faculties, departments, and administrative offices to actively participate in this large- scale cleanliness drive.

The administration has instructed immediate removal of unwanted, broken, and non-repairable items from open areas, corridors, staircases, and departmental rooms. Contractors have been advised to ensure daily clearance of construction debris and maintain hygiene in public spaces. The Garden Committee has been tasked with eliminating dry leaves and broken branches around campus trees to prevent waste accumulation.

Further, departments with rarely used rooms have been urged to maintain regular cleanliness. Sanitary staff have been deployed, with their contact details prominently displayed to ensure accountability. The university has also emphasized strict vigilance against vector-borne diseases by clearing open waste.

Students, faculty, and staff have been encouraged to report any negligence directly to the Sanitation Inspector, Vivek Pal Ji, or lodge complaints via email. The administration has called for collective responsibility to ensure a visibly cleaner and healthier campus environment.